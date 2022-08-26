Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan sports event is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

Data map: The opening ceremony of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

From September 3rd to September 15th, 2014, the 12th Hunan Provincial Games was held in Loudi City with the theme of “Wonderful Provincial Games, Flying Dreams”.

Data map: Gymnastics competition of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

This Provincial Games is divided into two groups: youth group and adult group, with 807 gold medals. A total of 5,914 athletes from 14 cities and prefectures in the province and 15 delegations from Hunan Provincial Sports School participated, setting a record for the Hunan Provincial Games. A new record for the size of the competition, the project setting, and the number of participants.

Data map: Track and field competition of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

On August 6, the first competition event UFO shooting kicked off. In the following month, the 12th Provincial Games produced a total of 807 gold medals, of which the Changsha delegation topped the gold medal list with 189 gold medals.

Data map: Basketball game of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Among the 22 competitions in the youth group, the professional group and the amateur group can compete on the same field, such as track and field, swimming, weightlifting, etc., but the scoring method is special. For example, the amateur group player won the second place, but the champion is the professional group player. The results of the amateur group athletes are also counted as gold medals, while the professional group cannot compare with the amateur group, and the results are based on the ranking.

Data map: The football match of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Compared with the last Provincial Games, the 12th Provincial Games has added the national sports high-footed racing and the emerging popular gas volleyball, which are interesting and highly ornamental events.

Data map: High-foot racing competition of the 12th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

High-foot racing was originally a tool for the Miao and Tujia people to travel in the rainy season when the ground was flooded and wading across shallow rivers. Later, people developed high-footed horse racing into high-foot racing, which became a traditional national sports event. Sports events with national characteristics are highly entertaining; inflatable volleyball is a popular sports event in the province.

Data map: Loudi Sports Center.Photography / Fu Huanyu

As in the past few sessions, the arrival of the Provincial Games has also injected new vitality into the local social and economic development of Loudi. The city’s infrastructure has been fully upgraded by the Dongfeng of the Provincial Games, and the newly built Loudi City Sports Games is specially designed for the holding of the Provincial Games. The center has become an urban landmark of Loudi and is still the first choice for Loudi citizens to participate in national fitness.