Editor’s note

Race to the new era and strive to get out of Dongting. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials, and launches a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

In addition to the glorious championship moments of a successful sports event, the emblem and mascot of this event can always impress people. The 2008 “China Seal Dancing Beijing” and the 2022 “Winter Dream” have been imprinted in the memory of the Chinese people forever along with the two unparalleled Olympic Games in Beijing.

In the process of reading, arranging and collecting the historical materials of the Hunan Provincial Games, the author paid special attention to the emblem, the iconic symbol of the previous Hunan Provincial Games. Judging from the pictures and video materials that can be found so far, the first and second provincial games may not use the emblem. The first emblem was born in the third Hunan Provincial Games in 1974. Since then, the emblem has become a provincial The most symbolic symbol of the Games, and from 1974 to 2022, the Hunan Provincial Games produced a total of 12 emblems. These emblems have different styles and reflect the changes of the times from one aspect.

In this issue, Hongwang Sports has launched an exclusive plan, leading everyone to open the heavy history of Hunan sports again, and look back at those emblems that have played an important role in the history of the Hunan Provincial Games. Due to the long history, the design meanings of individual emblems are missing. If you have more precious, accurate and detailed information on hand, you are also welcome to contribute to us, so as to preserve and record the glorious history of Hunan Sports.

Red Net Sports Work Email:

[email protected]

Special thanks to Weibo football team logo topic “Big V”@By77yGreat support for organizing and resetting the Hunan Provincial Games emblem!

The emblem of the third Hunan Games

This is the earliest known emblem of the Hunan Provincial Games. The emblem is in the shape of a diamond as a whole. An athlete is running forward with three red flags on his head and the words “The 3rd Hunan Games” written on it.

The entire emblem is designed with obvious symbols of the times. In that simple era, the emblem mainly appeared on the promotional posters and commemorative badges of the Provincial Games.

Emblem of the Fourth Hunan Games

The emblem of the 4th Provincial Games follows the diamond shape of the previous session. The emblem has three elements, such as the three balls, the runway, 4, 1978 and Hunan, and the overall shape is very simple.

Like the previous session, the emblem of the current Provincial Games is mainly used on the promotional posters and commemorative badges of the Provincial Games.

The emblem of the 5th Hunan Games

After the reform and opening up, China‘s logo design gradually began to be in line with international standards, showing a diversified development trend. The emblem of the Fifth Provincial Games is generally square, with the image design of the runway, 1982 and hibiscus flowers on it. Hunan is known as the “Furong Country”. The poet Tan Yong in the late Tang Dynasty has a phrase that “The autumn wind is thousands of miles of Furong country, and the evening rain is a thousand homes in Xueli Village.” There are few dreams, and the country of Furong is full of sunshine.”

The emblem of this session was not only displayed on the propaganda posters and commemorative badges, but also publicly displayed at the opening ceremony.

The emblem of the 6th Hunan Games

The emblem of the 6th Provincial Games is rectangular as a whole. The runway inside the emblem and the words 1986 make the emblem resemble a torch, and the flaming flame above cleverly incorporates the number 6 into it.

It should be noted that in the process of arranging the emblems of the 6th Provincial Games, the author found that some of the emblems used in some venues are different in details, mainly the part of the runway in the emblem, and the runway of some versions is more straight. In the era when people’s awareness of the use of logo norms is not very strong, this situation also occurs from time to time.

The emblem of the 7th Hunan Games

The emblem of the 7th Provincial Games follows the design inspiration of the previous torch. The numbers 1990 and 7 form the shape of the torch, and the first letter HN in Hunan Pinyin forms an abstract flame shape on the top.

Due to the lack of information, the emblem of the 7th Provincial Games has only been found in the competition event order book.

The emblem of the 8th Hunan Games

The 8th Provincial Games was held in Changde, Hunan. The emblem of this session is generally round, with elements of the runway, the ancient city wall of Changde and the number 8 added, and the words of the Eighth Hunan Provincial Games and Changde in 1996.9 are written.

In addition to the game scene, the emblem is widely used on items such as game tickets and commemorative coins.

The emblem of the 9th Hunan Games

The 9th Provincial Games came to Yiyang, Hunan. As the first Provincial Games after entering the new century, this emblem has a relatively bold innovation. The main part consists of a red runway and a touch of green, which not only symbolizes the number 9, but also the Y in Yiyang Pinyin is very close. Interestingly, the design of 2002 below is very novel, cleverly connecting 2 and 0 through a circle, and YY below represents Yiyang, where the Provincial Games was held.

As for the emblem of the current Provincial Games, the streets and alleys of Yiyang can be seen everywhere at that time, and it is also widely used in related souvenirs and program lists.

The emblem of the 10th Hunan Games

Zhuzhou, the “Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Tanzhou City Circle”, is the host city of the 10th Provincial Games. The emblem of this year’s Provincial Games is only in red and black. The red phoenix is ​​designed as the number 10, and the tail outline also resembles the flaming sports torch. Below, Zhuzhou, Hunan 2006 tells you at a glance where the current provincial games will be held. The phoenix embodies the humanistic environment of Zhuzhou and has auspicious meanings. The upward flame symbolizes the passionate burning of the Provincial Games and indicates the vigorous development of sports in Hunan.

The 10th Provincial Games is a lingering memory for many Zhuzhou citizens. Many people treasure the commemorative badges, tickets and other objects of that year. The Zhuzhou Sports Center built for the Provincial Games is still in Zhuzhou Sports today. play an important role in the development of

Emblem of the 11th Hunan Games

After the successful hosting of the games in Zhuzhou, Xiangtan in the “Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Tanzhou City Circle” took over the right to host the Provincial Games. Xiangtan is known as the “Lotus City”, so the emblem of this Provincial Games also appeared with lotus elements. The overall emblem is shaped like a torch, consisting of the abstract Shaofeng, the silhouette of the lotus and the English initials of the word “Tan”. “T” is composed of three elements, which highlights the cultural heritage and humanistic characteristics of Xiangtan, where the 11th Provincial Games was held.

At that time, the emblem designs of the Games in all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of the country began to be composed of gradient colors with color blocks reflecting a specific meaning, presenting the overall emblem in the form of traces. This style influence has continued to this day.

The emblem of the 12th Hunan Games

The 12th Provincial Games was held in Loudi in central Hunan. The emblem of the current Provincial Games is composed of elements such as LD, landscape, 12, athletes, sports torches, etc. It shows the regional characteristics of Loudi, the image of the athletes who have held the session and the forward-looking athletes, and vividly sets off the warm and grand sports. Competitive atmosphere.

This emblem is consistent with the overall design style of the previous emblem, and has been widely used in various products, posters and banners related to the Provincial Games.

The emblem of the 13th Hunan Games

Under the theme slogan of “Hengyang and Shaoyang, Sanxiang win-win”, the 13th Provincial Games was jointly held by Hengyang and Shaoyang, and the emblem of this Provincial Games also highlighted the elements of the two host cities. The emblem as a whole embodies the number 13, representing the 13th Hunan Provincial Games. The red sports torch symbolizes the prosperity of Hunan’s sports undertakings; the flying geese constitute the number 1, representing steady and long-term progress, striving for the first place, and striving to build Hengyang, a veritable provincial sub-center and the most beautiful prefecture-level city; running style Shaoyang The first spelling of the letter S forms the number 3, which represents Shaoyang, which is speeding up its opening to the outside world and accelerating the construction of “two centers and one hub”. The overall implication of the emblem is that Hengyang and Shaoyang, under the auspicious torch, will jointly organize the Provincial Games and create brilliance together.

The emblem continues to use the previous design style and continues to appear on related peripheral products.

Emblem of the 14th Hunan Games

The upcoming 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang from September 8 to September 18. The emblem of this year’s Provincial Games is designed with the theme of “Beyond”, incorporating elements of “athletes, torches, elk, finless porpoises, and birds”. The sports competition atmosphere and vigor of the 14th Games also showed the cultural heritage and regional characteristics of Yueyang, where it was held. The words 2022 Yueyang below the emblem are swayed in the form of calligraphy strokes. The lines are vigorous and majestic, and they contain forward momentum and momentum. The whole expresses the unique beauty of the 14th Hunan Games in the artistic form of traditional calligraphy and painting.

At present, in addition to the stadium posters and banners, the emblem is also used on the clothing of torchbearers, volunteers and other staff, and will also appear in the commemorative products related to the Provincial Games in the future.

Hunan Provincial Games flag

Just as the five-ring logo is the symbol of the Olympic Games, the Hunan Provincial Games also has its own flag design. The flag is white, with an abstract image of an athlete inside, with the words Hunan Provincial Sports Games and The Hunan Province Games below.

By convention, at the closing ceremony of the Provincial Games, the flag will be handed over between the mayors of the cities where the two provincial games are held.