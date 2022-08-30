Right to abortion in Italy: let’s understand something more, going back in time and memory.

A historic referendum and won, in 1981, overwhelmingly, more than that on divorce

Let’s start from the judgment of the constitutionalist, who has always been very attentive to women’s rights, and today a candidate for the Democratic Party in the single-member college of Sassari (North Sardinia), the professor Carla Basso: “Women’s right to self-determination must not be called into question. The women’s body is not a front on which to fight political battles. Women must be supported by the legal system and enabled to choose consciously, considering all the alternatives, but the ultimate choice is individual. On this we cannot give up: rights are not irreversible achievements, we have the duty and responsibility of take action to preserve them intact”.

Abortion is therefore an instrument to defend the life and health of women, already under attack in many countries. In Orbán’s Hungary and in Poland, to remain with the EU member states, and many others, but also in the Usa. Where, both under the Trump presidency and, even now, under the Biden presidency, he is again threatened due to a ‘restrictive’ ruling by the Supreme Court (in the hands, today, of the Republicans) that allows, to the ‘confederal’ states ( like Texas and others), who want to limit it, to be able to do so. An instrument protected, in Italy, by law 194/1978 (first signatory was the socialist Psi Vincenzo Balzamo), but only after a lot of abrogative referendum.

Won by the Radicals and the left in 1981the first of whom also proposed another, which widened the mesh, but which was instead lost, against Movement for Life, always supported by the DC and by the MSI alone, which asked for the complete repeal of the Balzamo law. Except that, unlike that on divorce, the PCI of Enrico Berlinguer, who had operated (1979) the ‘turn to the left’, breaking the governments of ‘national solidarity’ with the DC, was ‘convinced’, in addition to the extra-parliamentary left and secular parties.

The Referendum got one landslide victory (68% no to the repeal proposal, 32% yes), but it was also in the climate of the 70s. While, however, it was much harder, years earlier, to introduce, paradoxically, the right to divorce. Indeed, the divorce, introduced and approved by Parliament with the law Fortuna-Baslini (1970) it was then ratified by another epic referendum, won by the Radicals of Marco Pannella in 1974but these won it practically by themselves because the communist left of the time (the PCI, also by Berlinguer, which did not want to ‘irritate’ the Catholic masses and the DC with which it wanted to make the ‘historical compromise’) supported it mildly, while only the socialists, the other secular parties and the extra-parliamentary left (Dp, Pdup, Lc, etc.) strongly supported him (final result: 59.1% no, on repeal, and only 40.9% yes, always requested by DC-MSI).

Will the ‘right’ trample the ‘right’ to abortion? The situation in the Marche and Umbria

Closing the historical-political excursus and returning to today, the right to abortion it would be ‘denied’ – according to the Democratic Party, the left (Verdi-SI, minor lists) and also according to Ferragni – already now, in one of the regions that the center-right (and, in particular, the Brothers of Italy) administers. And, that is, the Marche, whose president, the young Francesco Acquaroli, rose to the forefront of the news, after having ‘ousted’ the left from a long government, in the region, for ‘ducesche’ sympathies: he was immortalized, during a pre-electoral dinner, in Acquasparta, to laugh and joke between ‘Roman’ greetings and hymns to the Duce that were, however, other diners, even from FdI, seated at the table. A region, the Marche, where – again according to Ferragni – the right to abortion is violated. As it is, to say, in the Umbria region, which, however, always after a long government of the Democratic Party, is now governed by the Northern League player Donatella Tesei.

The ways to ‘trample’ the right to abortion

Net of the fact that, in the Marche, even the ‘right to die’ is continually limited and that, therefore, the ‘lines’ of local government of FdI (as well as of the League), are very compact, on the issues of civil rights that ‘they do not’ want to recognize, there are many ways to attack a right. Not recognizing it, in fact, is the most ferocious of ways.

As for euthanasia and assisted suicide, rights that have a form in the Constitution, but on paper, but therefore, also in reality, are denied. And then there are more subtle ways of hurting a right: writing it in a law, foreseeing it in the abstract but making it difficult to apply in practice.

This is precisely the case of voluntary termination of pregnancy which is a right, not a possibility, and is enshrined in a law, 194 from 1978, which has existed for 44 years but continuously it is the object of direct or indirect questioned.

That’s exactly how it is in the Marche with Acquaroli guidewhere the councilor for health, the Northern League player Filippo Saltamartini, has ‘chosen’ not to apply the guidelines sanctioned by the Ministry of Health on pharmacological abortion, with the result that the weeks within which it is allowed to take the Ru486 pill went from 9 to 7. Which means in fact, making recourse to the abortive pharmacological method almost impossible and, therefore, having to abort always and only with a surgical method.

On the recourse to the voluntary interruption of pregnancy with the pharmacological method, Italy tells a very alarming picture: Marche, Umbria, Molise (another, small, region, but always governed by the center-right, the blue governor Donato Toma) have a percentage ranging from 1% to just under 10% of pharmacological abortions, while the national average stands at 25% and in some regions is 45%.

What lies behind the de facto ‘anti-abortion’ policies of regions that administer health care as if it were a question of preserving the Italian ‘race’, there is the choice to make the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy increasingly complex to exercise and, therefore, in fact, to put it more and more in discussion.

Because if that is true Melons and Salvinitoday in the electoral campaign, they do not dare to publicly say that they want to question law 194 (but some of their candidates say so), it is equally true that their regional presidents, especially those in high Brothers of Italythe right to abortion has already compressed it to the point of forcing many women to go to the courts to ask whether it is legitimate that a Region does not guarantee a method for abortion (the pharmacological one), less invasive than the surgical one, according to a choice contrary to national guidelines and the right of women to have an abortion freely and with the least possible pain (at least the physical one, that’s it…).

The pros and cons of Ferragni’s complaint

Therefore, it is good that we talk about it, and denounce it. The trouble is when he talks about it Chiara Ferragniwho is not a young blogger or a newspaper or a TV, but an influencer with millions of followers, as well as an overpaid star for (getting) advertising.

Indeed, the problem – to hear the various music stars (Elodie, Giorgia and many others) and also of the web and the magical world of social media (Ferragni) – it is not so much in the fact – quite legitimate, on their part – of affirming that civil rights, in the next legislature, will be born ‘already dead’, that is they will never be made, or that ‘historical’ conquests of Italian women and feminists, such as abortion, would be at risk today. The ‘problem’ lies in the authority of ‘getting into politics’ on the part of stars who usually deal with something else. And, data and numbers in hand, we can say that Ferragni has done ‘a damage’ to women’s rights, and to their defense, which must be done, and not a good favor.

How much does an influencer really ‘move’?

But how much does it really move an influencer? Does it have a real impact on the election campaign? To listen Antonio Noto, pollster, not very much indeed. “In political choices – Noto argues – with respect to the formation of consensus, Italians react more in relation to their needs and their expectations rather than in relation to the stories of the influencers, who often stimulate lifestyles, consumption, but not of an electoral type” .

The Italian population on politics is “more cautious”, continues Noto. “The collective imagination perceives them as unspecialized and unrelated. Consequently their story has less impact ”. In statistical terms, the influencer has no effect, “we enter the field of indifference. Also because by nature they do not affect 360 degrees, but are targeted. The target of influencers is very young and the younger ones often don’t go to vote. 50% of the electorate is over 45 years old. The age group between 18 and 24 years reaches 7%. If half votes, it affects in the order of 3%, also considering that the vote will be distributed among the various lists ”.

At least in politics, the influencers are others. “Paradoxically Beppe Grillo, while not an influencer but a comedian, he was the first influencer of politics. With a path that implied a recognized and shared commitment. In the absence of a project, the public discourse ends in two days, the interventions on the single facts do not become an element of debate ”, concludes Noto. Leaving the suspicion that to be thrilled by the party of / the influencers are more the media than public opinion and that, therefore, in the end, to Italian women and their rights, such as abortion, Ferragni did more harm than help.