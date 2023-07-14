Hit by truck: Australian professional cyclist dies on training ride

Sports hit by trucks

Australian professional cyclist dies on training ride

Connor Lambert

Cycling is rocked by another death. Connor Lambert dies in Belgium at the age of 25. The sympathy for the death of the Australian is great. The grief also reached the Tour de France.

The cycling world is shaken by the next tragic accident. Australian professional cyclist Connor Lambert is dead. He was only 25 years old. During a training drive in Belgium, he was hit by a truck. He succumbed to his injuries a little later. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the cyclist’s tragic death.

Australian FA manager Matthew Poyner said: “He will be fondly remembered by his friends and teammates and anyone who was lucky enough to come into contact with him. He was always willing to give something back to the sport he loved.” Lambert competed in a race in Belgium at the weekend. In the past few days he has been taking care of the training of young drivers.

“He was an excellent road and track driver who could perfectly assess a racing situation when the finish line was approaching. As a boy from Bunbury he also spent many years in Europe with an Irish racing license,” said Poyner. A little later, Lambert’s sister Tara also said: “He was a very beloved and respected son, brother and uncle.” The family was shocked by the sudden loss.

Compatriot Jai Hindley, who is currently contesting the Tour de France for Bora-Hansgrohe, was asked about the bereavement after the stage on Thursday. Hindley: “We’ve lost a really good man. I would like to thank his family and the entire cycling community (in Australia, editor’s note) convey my good wishes and thoughts. It’s quite a small community but it’s like a big family and I’m really devastated to hear about this news.”

Only a few weeks ago, professional cyclist Gino Mäder died at the age of only 26. At the Tour de Suisse, he fell badly and then succumbed to his injuries.

