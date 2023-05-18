Hit Urania, Turin ko and 1-1 in the series

Game 2 of the playoff quarter-finals of the A2 Old Wild West series is Urania Milano who wins at the Pala Gianni Asti in Turin 84-87. The series is now 1-1.

The first quarter sees Urania Milano always lead the game, Reale Mutua suffers and is unable to express themselves at their best, so the yellow and blues are forced to chase for the entire first 10′. The guests go to the basket with a certain ease thanks to the plays of Pullazi supported in the best possible way by his teammates, Turin instead clings to what Zanotti and Jackson Jr did. The first siren sounds on 19-23.

Captain De Vico gives his men the charge at the opening of the second quarter, in the 11th minute he scores the 6-0 run which forces coach Villa to time out on 25-23 which coincides with the first Savoy advantage. Montano and Piunti give life to the Milanese reaction, the dispute ignites and the two teams get nervous. Here Zanotti decides to provide an important contribution to the dispute, that the long interval has a score of 43-41.

Jackson Jr becomes the offensive point of reference for the subalpines after returning from the locker room. Milan struggles to play fluently, calm is decidedly less when in the 24th minute Potts commits a technical foul that brings Turin up 55-47. Hill tries to give him a jolt, he succeeds and Urania first finds an equalizer and then overtakes. Third fraction that ends on 64-67.

Piunti and Montano try to increase the Lombard advantage, Turin struggles to find fluidity, but tightening the defensive shirts manages to get back on top. Reale Mutua loses lucidity, the Milanese know how to take advantage of it and go back to three possessions ahead in the 37th minute, thus arriving the timeout request from coach Ciani on 74-80. It is played with no holds barred, action after action, the hosts try to mend the rift but time is not their ally. The systematic foul is of little or no use, Urania wins shovel Gianni Asti 84-87 and brings the series to 1-1. Race 3 will take place at the Allianz Cloud in Milan on Friday 19 May 2023.

Reale Mutua Turin – Urania Milan 84-87 (19-23, 24-18, 21-26, 20-20)

Reale Mutua Turin: Simone Zanotti 18 (5/11, 1/2), Ronald Jackson 15 (5/8, 1/2), Federico Poser 11 (5/5, 0/0), Niccolo De Vico 10 (2/ 5, 1/3), Matteo Schina 9 (3/5, 1/2), Demario Mayfield 6 (1/4, 0/3), Simone Pepe 6 (0/2, 1/6), Celis Taflaj 6 ( 2/4, 0/1), Luca Vencato 3 (0/1, 1/1), Edoardo Ruà 0 (0/0, 0/0), Emanuele Beltramino 0 (0/0, 0/0), Gianluca Fea 0 (0/0, 0/0)

Free throws: 20 / 26 – Rebounds: 33 12 + 21 (Simone Zanotti, Simone Pepe 6) – Assists: 19 (Luca Vencato 8)

Urania Milan: Andrea Amato 19 (2/5, 5/11), Matteo Montano 16 (2/3, 3/6), Kyndahl Hill 15 (4/7, 0/1), Rei Pullazi 14 (3/7, 2/3), Giddy Potts 13 (1/4, 3/9), Giorgio Piunti 7 (1/1, 1/2), Michele Ebeling 3 (0/0, 1/3), Matteo Cavallero 0 (0/ 0, 0/0), Simone Valsecchi 0 (0/0, 0/0), Romeo Ciccarelli 0 (0/0, 0/0), Andrea Marra 0 (0/0, 0/0)

Rebounds: 16/21 – Assists: 31 6 + 25 (Kyndahl Hill 9) – Assists: 14 (Andrea Amato 8)