The Giallorossi win with the goal of a found Abraham and the goal of El Shaarawy (deflected by Hoskonen). To go to the second round you have to beat Ludogorets

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

An important victory, which came with a thousand difficulties. But with this 2-1 Roma hooks Ludogorets into second place in the standings, even if at the Olimpico they will still have to beat the Bulgarians to go through (due to the direct clash). To decide the Giallorossi victory the goals of Abraham and El Shaarawy, interspersed with the seal of Hetemaj. A well-deserved success on balance, which could have been even wider but could also meet the final mockery (Browne’s Eurogol canceled by the Var). Mou is enjoying the three points, waiting to close his accounts with Ludogorets next week.

Domain — Mourinho loses Ibanez due to an indisposition and sends Vina into the field, with Volpato in front of him which is the other big surprise of the day (the Italian-Australian is on his debut as a starter). Roma’s departure is slow, perhaps also due to the synthetic that the Giallorossi are not used to. The fact is that Helsinki understands that they can dare and passes from the initial 3-5-1-1 to a more unscrupulous 3-4-2-1, immediately raising Hetamj alongside Hostikka. But Rui Patricio on balance only has to parry a header from Hoskonen, then Mourinho’s team settles down, takes countermeasures and begins to manage the game. So the opportunities flooded, one after the other, starting with the sensational one of 20 ‘, when everything happens in the Finnish area: Cristante’s crossbar, Mancini’s next post and a rescue on Hetemaj’s line. Then Browne saves on Pellegrini with a sure shot, Hazard says no to Abraham, Cristante scores with a header but is canceled for active offside by Volpato. In short, after the first quarter of an hour of settlement there is in fact only Rome. So much so that in the 40th minute the Giallorossi pass, with the most anticipated goal of all, that of Abraham (header from Pellegrini’s free-kick). See also Chinese women's football team chooses coach

Question and answer — At the beginning of the second half Koskela changes Olusanya (a ghost) with Abubakari and almost immediately reap the rewards, with Lingman’s assist for Hetamaj, who scores 1-1 and scores the second goal of his career at Roma (the first was at the time of Brescia, his first center in Serie A). A draw that excessively rewards the hosts, but which is thwarted by the goal of El Shaarawy, on his birthday, with a direct shot on goal deflected by Hoskonen. Then Hetemaj raises the white flag, Boujellab creates confusion and Browne finds the 2-2 with an amazing goal from 30 meters, however canceled by the Var for a previous handful of Abubakari to Cristante. In the whirlwind of changes, Mou passes to 3-5-2 and closes with a midfield formed by Kumbulla pivot in front of the defense and Bove and Faticanti (debut in the first team) at his sides. In short, there is to suffer until the end, even if the right opportunity eventually falls on Shomurodov’s feet. It ends like this, with Roma enjoying three suffered but heavy points.

October 27, 2022 (change October 27, 2022 | 23:21)

