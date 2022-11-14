Home Sports Hjulmand, Lecce’s treasure that Roma, Dortmund and Premier like
Sports

Hjulmand, Lecce’s treasure that Roma, Dortmund and Premier like

by admin
Hjulmand, Lecce’s treasure that Roma, Dortmund and Premier like

Across the Channel, Brighton and Brentford follow him, but he will not leave in January. He has not been called up for the World Cup. Lecce still values ​​it more than 20 million: it is the umpteenth “discovery” of the sports director Corvino

Morten Hjulmand is one of the revelations of Lecce able to win the last two games in a row and to take an important step away from the safety zone. If the Salentini are now +8 on the third-last Cremonese, part of the credit goes to the Danish midfielder and captain, who arrived in the Giallorossi in January 2021 for just 120,000 euros. A blow, or rather the umpteenth blow, of the sports director Corvino who in his career has discovered talents such as Vlahovic, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Ljajic, Jovetic, Ledesma, Vucinic, Pellé, Bojinov, Miccoli and Francioso, making them grow in the nursery or paying them very little. .

See also  Rins' Suzuki shines in Qatar

You may also like

Volleyball A2. Dalla Rosa: “I’ll work hard to...

Ronaldo, his daughter in the hospital and that...

Rally: who is Mauro Miele, 2022 Wrc2 Masters...

Giro d’Italia, works on the road to Lussari...

Drusilla Foer returns to the set with “Help!...

Atp Finals, Rublev beats Medvedev in the Red...

Schuurs will not have to be operated on,...

Basketball, Italy wins in Georgia and takes the...

Electric car incentives, the municipality of Milan opens...

Nba: Embiid superstar but with him the 76ers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy