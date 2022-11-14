Morten Hjulmand is one of the revelations of Lecce able to win the last two games in a row and to take an important step away from the safety zone. If the Salentini are now +8 on the third-last Cremonese, part of the credit goes to the Danish midfielder and captain, who arrived in the Giallorossi in January 2021 for just 120,000 euros. A blow, or rather the umpteenth blow, of the sports director Corvino who in his career has discovered talents such as Vlahovic, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Ljajic, Jovetic, Ledesma, Vucinic, Pellé, Bojinov, Miccoli and Francioso, making them grow in the nursery or paying them very little. .