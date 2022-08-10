The central Claudia Fiabane returns to Belluno: “A central like you will make the difference in Serie C”. The direction will be entrusted to Gloria Vendramini, Caterina Fioretti (Francesca’s sister), Silvia Costa, Veronica Da Pos and Caterina Casanova also arrive

BELLUNO

Not one, but six novelties, at Hl Immobiliare Pallavolo Belluno. The women’s team of the capital, just relegated from B2 to C, after having confirmed 7 players from last season, yesterday announced another 6.

The names are first class, starting with the central Claudia Fiabaneuntil the new director Gloria Vendraminipassing through the opposite Silvia Costathe crushers Caterina Fioretti e Veronica Da Pos and the free Caterina Casanova.

Presenting them is the sporting director Claudio Casanova.

«Claudia Fiabane», Casanova recalls, «was with us until the playoffs 14 months ago. She then she had left Belluno but only for work reasons. Now she has the opportunity to have her here again and it’s a great return. A power plant of your caliber in the C series makes the difference ».

Silvia Costa’s is also a return.

«Silvia had obtained promotion to B2 with us in 2016-2017. She has been appreciated in numerous teams in the province. We needed an opposite to support Miriana Casagrande and she was the right player ».

As for the other news, «Gloria Vendramini really has a great dribble. You played the whole championship as a starter with the Chions. Caterina Casanova, ex Spes but also ex Trichiana, with whom she got a promotion in D, will be able to help as a free second. Veronica Da Pos arrives after the experience at Volleyball Susegana, while Caterina Fioretti is Francesca’s older sister. And who knows that Francesca too, once recovered from the operation, can come back to us… ».

The six new faces of women’s Volleyball Belluno are added to captain Martina Fantinel and the other two crushers Letizia Buzzatti e Giulia Zambonto the central Elena Zagoat the opposite Miriana Casagrandeall’alzatrice Dana D’Isep and to the free Sara Ingrosso.

Speaking of free, the Belluno Volleyball says goodbye Chiara Lozzawho will move to Verona and will play with the Antares shirt in the Serie C championship. To Chiara, Volleyball Belluno wished «the best satisfaction for this new experience».

«Last summer we finished playing the playoffs at the end of June. This year », Casanova concludes,« at the end of June we were in the gym trying out new athletes and we had already closed the first negotiations. We are very satisfied with the players that together with the team manager Fabio Candussi we managed to bring to Belluno. Coach Paolo Viel himself said he was happy with the team he will have at his disposal. We certainly aim to play a high ranking tournament ».