Adam Hložek started in the starting line-up and was visible. He started the action before teammate Florian Wirtz’s first goal and had a significant part in the second goal from the boot of Exequiel Palacios. He appeared in two chances himself, but never once found the net from the edge of the big box.

In the 70th minute, he let his teammate Schick onto the pitch. He returned after a three-month break forced by injury only last week, and even made his mark in the league at the weekend. He was not seen much against Monaco and in the 84th minute he had to watch as the French reduced it to 2-3. Since they won in Germany with the same result, it was extended.

There were chances, but the shooters failed and penalties followed. “I had a lot of faith in the boys. We practiced penalties and they went very well,” Alonso said after the match. Schick gained confidence as the fourth in the order, kept his nerve and sent the ball down the ground to the post. None of the five players from Leverkusen failed, on the contrary, he hit the crossbar for the home team in the second series Eliot Matazo.

Foto: Eric Gaillard, Reuters Adam Hložek from Leverkusen during the match with Monaco.Photo : Eric Gaillard, Reuters

“It was not easy to perform so well today because Monaco are at the level of a Champions League team. But we did it, we can be proud of ourselves. The second conceded goal obviously hurt us, but we managed to keep our composure, which was decisive. This experience will help us in the next European battles,” the coach is pleased with the progress among the top sixteen teams of the competition.

It is not yet clear who Leverkusen will face. Big clubs led by Manchester United, Arsenal or Juventus are also in the selection. But if Alonso’s team wants to play cups next season as well, the European League is one of the options.

There is a thorny road leading from the domestic league. Leverkusen is currently in tenth place and is losing an abysmal eleven points to sixth place, ensuring at least qualification for the Conference League.