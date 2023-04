Football representative Adam Hložek helped Leverkusen win 4:1 on the Saint-Gilloise field and advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League with a goal and an assist. On the other hand, Manchester United did not manage the quarter-final rematch and after a 0:3 loss in Seville, they end the competition. Juventus confirmed a 1-0 home win with today’s 1-1 draw in Lisbon against Sporting. The last semi-finalist is AS Rome, who defeated Feyenoord 4:1 after extra time.

