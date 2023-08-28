Hlubin and Slovácko are waiting for the biggest match in the century’s history. The players took time off from work, the coach was smiling

Hlubina has already faced the first league team once in the MOL Cup. In the 2020/2021 season, when, as the winner of the regional cup, they eliminated Vítkovice (6:3) in the 1st round and the lottery subsequently awarded them to Karvina. The league team was an extremely difficult opponent for Hlubina and the fight was clearly for the favorite (6:0).

“We would not like to repeat such a result. This match is a big holiday for us, because we don’t often meet a team that recently won the domestic cup and, thanks to that, also played against teams from Europe. Actually, never before,” said the coach of the third team of Division F, Zdeněk Skotnica.

Coach Hlubina has personal experience with a match against a league team. In 2005, in the Hlučín jersey, he started in the 3rd round against Slavia Prague (0:4). “But for many guys, this match will be the highlight of their career. That’s why they took time off from work to play. But watch out! We have a broad squad of twenty-two members, not all of them will get into the game,” said Skotnica, who, after progressing through Havířov, wanted to meet Karvina, or even better Baník from Ostrava, in the 2nd round of the MOL Cup.

Photo: TJ Unie Hlubina, Facebook

Coach TJ Hlubina Zdeněk Skotnica

“It didn’t work out, but that’s okay. Slovácko is perhaps even higher at the moment. But we are not afraid. Although we may have to change our play style. We play open, attacking football, which probably won’t work against a league team. We’ll see how they approach the game. I expect that players who don’t play much in the league will also get an opportunity. And this is a chance for us,” smiled Skotnica.

Gevorg Badalyan, an ex-boyfriend and former youth representative of Armenia, is pulling deep in the cup. In the preliminary round, he scored two goals in a 2:1 win over third division Frýdlant nad Ostravicí, he also scored twice in the opening round, in which Hlubina won 2:0 over divisional team Havířov. “We have already eliminated the team from the higher competition. If we can survive the first twenty minutes, or even score a goal, things can happen again. Sensations are possible in the cup and every year one happens,” said Skotnica with a big smile on his face.

The match of the 3rd round of the MOL Cup kicks off on Wednesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. And part of the festive afternoon will be, for example, saying goodbye to a club legend with a football career. “It’s a bit of an exaggeration. Our long-time player Ondra Klíma, who went with us from the lowest competition to the division, will say goodbye. And it ends at the age of thirty-eight,” explained club boss Patrik David.

He has only one wish for Wednesday’s match. “Good luck. It’s a holiday, a historic match and a reward for the players, coaches, fans and all the people who play football in Hlubina,” said David.

