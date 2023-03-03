Home Sports Höck finished ninth in the World Cup after a failed final
Höck finished ninth in the World Cup after a failed final

Höck finished ninth in the World Cup after a failed final

Vinzenz Höck had to settle for ninth place on the rings at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha. The 26-year-old from Graz botched the final by not completing his program cleanly and completely.

“I wanted to increase my practice, but I probably risked too much. In the competition I ‘starved’, I lacked the horsepower. I’m surprised myself why this happened to me,” said Höck. The Chinese Olympic champion Yang Liu won ahead of the Turkish world champion Adem Asil.

