Gymnastics ace Vinzenz Höck has to do without a start at the European Championships in Antalya next week. As the Austrian association Turnsport Austria announced on Thursday, a strain on the right pectoral muscle sustained during training prevented them from competing in Turkey. “With regard to my long-term goal, I’m not going to start at the European Championships in order to get fully fit again as quickly as possible,” said the Vice European Champion on rings from 2020.

