Cortina’s streak of consecutive victories ends only at the penalty shootout. On Sunday afternoon at the Olimpico, Renon won 3-2 after a balanced and hard-fought match, making the dream of the eighth success in a row vanish for the Ampezzo players. However, there is a very good point that allows the squirrels to remain at the top of the Alps classification, considering however that Jesenice, second at -1, has played one game less than the Biancocelesti. Numbers that still leave the time they find after just 9 games played.

Returning to yesterday’s match, coach De Bettin has to deal with several absences. The first line lined up in front of the 350 spectators of the Olimpico sees De Filippo in the goalposts, Luca Zanatta and Larcher in defense, Saha, Cuglietta and Faloppa in the offensive trident. For a good part of the match balance reigns with the Ampezzo players who are good at doing something more than their opponents and touching the goal of the advantage several times. The powerplay still does not work and the penalty to Cardwell does not produce the desired effects.

We have to wait until 26 ‘to see the first goal of the day. With the extra man on the ice, the Buams are out of balance. Alverà recovers the puck, serves Traversa who in turn cuts the field with a precise pass for Di Tomaso. The defender does not think twice to conclude and inflate the net. In the final part, however, a cold shower for the hosts with a powerplay that this time is exploited to perfection by Insam, able to even the score in the 39th minute. Renon even takes the lead with Fink only 10 ‘later, a punishment too severe for the Biancocelesti who, as seen on the ice, do not deserve to be below the score. Here is a draw in the 57th minute. Once again it is Cuglietta who takes the team on her shoulders and tries personal action.

The Oriundo serves a gold record in the center for Saha who cannot make a mistake at the far post, thus signing the 2-2.

In the final minutes the Ampezzo people even have the possibility of inflicting the knockout blow to the Trentino but Traversa devours the tap-in just a few steps from the goal. The siren then sends the contest to overtime. In the 5 ‘of extra time it is always the hosts who are more proactive in the offensive phase, but the goal of the two points does not arrive. The penalty lottery is ruthless with Adami, Di Tomaso and Traversa who are stopped by Hawkey and with Simon Kostner who, even with a bit of luck, manages to put the puck behind De Filippo. Renon is thus celebrating, at Cortina there is another good performance and a precious point to confirm at least at the moment at the top of the standings.

Now head to Thursday for another important match against Fassa.

CORTINA HAFRO – RENON 2-3

AFTER PENALTY SHOTS

HAFRO CURTAIN: De Filippo (Lancedelli); Luca Zanatta, Larcher, Colli, Di Tomaso, Michael Zanatta, Seed; Saha, Cuglietta, Faloppa, Barnabò, Adami, Panciera, Alverà, Traversa, Podolsky, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Toffoli. Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

RENON: Hawkey (drift frost); Marzolini, Hofer, Cardwell, Makela, Lang; Fink, Simon Kostner, Spinell, Julian Kostner, Manuel Ohler, Insam, Quinz, Pechlaner, Robert Ohler. Alles. Santeri Heiskanen. Arbitri: Bajt, Milovanovic (Muller, Tschrepitsch).

Partial: 0-0, 1-1, 1-1, 0-0.

Rarely: 26.30 Di Tomaso (1-0), 39.28 Insam (1-1), 49.27 Fink (1-2), 56.47 Saha (2-2), 65.00 Costner (2-3).

Note: spectators about 360. Penalty 6′-2 ‘. Shots on target 50-33.