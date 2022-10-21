The Ladin derby smiles at Fassa after the overtime. A burning defeat for Cortina, masters of the ice for the whole match but unable to take advantage of the many scoring chances produced.

The powerplay does not work, bad luck puts his and a Vay in super shape for everything. It ends 2-1 for the Falcons, with Iori’s goal in overtime to decide a match that gives Hafro a point, currently still the leader in both the Alps and the Italian championship.

In front of the Scola arena two teams that have to deal with injuries. Coach De Bettin confirms De Filippo between the posts and deploys a front line with Michael Zanatta and Larcher in defense and with the attacking trident formed by Saha, Cuglietta and De Zanna.

The first fraction is very balanced with the opening minutes passing by without particular emotions. The two teams study each other until two penalties inflicted on the hosts leave more space for the Biancoceleste maneuver.

However, it is Vay who becomes the protagonist of some beautiful saves. The ball of the game is in the hands of the Ampezzani but the biggest opportunity happens on Kustatscher’s cue who with a deviation knocks out De Filippo, saved only by the post.

The second drittel is a siege of Cortina, but unable to find the way to the goal. The poor achievement in powerplay is incredible, with the Hafro playing with the extra man for 8 ‘without being able to bag the disc.

The Fassani are dangerous only at the beginning of the fraction with De Toni who shoots a little to the side, then it is a monologue by the guests. A nice shot by Zardini Lacedelli seems to end up in the sack, with the puck that, however, inexplicably comes out of the net, for the referees it is not a goal.

Shortly after this strange episode, Cuglietta hits a post from a very good position, even Panciera left alone in the center could unlock the contest but his shot ends up in the hands of a monstrous Vay. After so many opportunities thrown to the wind, the Falcons punish the squirrels after 6 ‘of the third time. Massimo Pietroniro in powerplay finds the right corner to the right of De Filippo and freezes the Ampezzani.

The reaction of the Cortina, however, did not take long and even in a turn of the clock he equalized the score with De Zanna who deflected Di Tomaso’s shot on the fly. On 1-1 the biancocelesti still manage a superiority very badly and in fact risk capitulating on the counterattack of Deluca, stopped only by the goalkeeper.

In the final, on the other hand, Adami eats the three-point net with the race that thus goes to overtime. Still much bad luck for Hafro, Alverà hits a post and on the change in front of Iori bags the winning goal. Tomorrow we return to the Olimpico where the Bregenzerwald will arrive at 8.30 pm, to immediately seek redemption.

FASSA – CORTINA HAFRO 2-1

AFTER THE EXTRA

FASSA: Vay (Rohregger); Sol, Defrancesco, Costantin, Kris Pietroniro, Forte, Kustatscher; Parmesani, Iori, De Toni, Biondi, Deluca, Massimo Pietroniro, Rossi, Trottner, Rosa, Cassan.

Herdsman Marco Liberatore.

CORTINA: De Filippo (Lancedelli); Michael Zanatta, Larcher, Colli, Seed, Francesco Lacedelli, Di Tomaso, Podolsky; Saha, Cuglietta, De Zanna, Barnabò, Adami, Panciera, Alverà, Traversa, Faloppa, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Toffoli.

Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

Referees: Schauer, Benvegnu (Mattey, Moidl).

Partial: 0-0, 0-0, 1-1, 1-0.

Rarely: 45.55 Massimo Pietroniro (1-0), 46.36 De Zanna (1-1), 63.00 Iori (2-1).

Note: penalty 14′-4 ‘.