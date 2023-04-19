Home » Hockey defenseman Jandus ends up in Sparta and heads to Oulu, Finland
Kärpät announced the arrival of Jandus along with the contract extension of another defender and team captain, 35-year-old Atte Ohtamaa, Olympic champion and two-time world champion. “Thus, we have acquired two top national team defenders who will help the team in special situations, but also in everyday life,” said director of player operations Lasse Kukkonen.

Jandus, who scored his first starts in the national team in the current season, is preparing for his first foreign assignment. In the extra league, he played for his parent club Sparta and České Budějovice, in the last season he played 56 games, including the playoffs, with a balance of four goals and 15 assists.

“He has had an excellent season in the Czech Republic. We are happy that a player who is in his prime and moving forward in his career wanted to come to Oulu and continue to improve here,” praised Kukkonen, while praising Jandus’ skating ability.

