Hockey in Amstelveen: Euro Hockey League: Cologne is in the final

Hockey in Amstelveen: Euro Hockey League: Cologne is in the final

Status: 04/09/2023 3:58 p.m

The Rot-Weiss Köln team has reached the final of the Euro Hockey League. The team around world champion captain Mats Grambusch beat Athletic Terassa 4:3 in the shootout in the semifinals on Sunday afternoon.

The final will take place on Monday. The opponent is HC Bloemendaal at 4.15 p.m.

Düsseldorfer HC narrowly misses the final

The German champions from Düsseldorfer HC just missed the final of the Euro Hockey League. The team of Nicolai Sussenburger and Mark Spieker lost 2-1 (1-1) to HC Den Bosch in the Final8 tournament in Amstelveen in the Netherlands on Sunday. On Monday, the Bundesliga team will play Sanse Complutense from Spain (9.15 a.m.) in the third-place game.

Sara Strauss initially gave the Düsseldorf team the lead (25′), only three minutes later Frederique Matla equalized and finally scored the winning goal for the Dutch team in the 58th minute. On Friday, Düsseldorf made it through to the semi-finals after beating the English all-time champion Surbiton HC 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

