Sports

Hockey in Amstelveen: Euro Hockey League: Düsseldorf misses the final

Status: 04/09/2023 1:05 p.m

The German champions from Düsseldorfer HC just missed the final of the Euro Hockey League. The team of Nicolai Sussenburger and Mark Spieker lost 2-1 (1-1) to HC Den Bosch in the Final8 tournament in Amstelveen in the Netherlands on Sunday. On Monday, the Bundesliga team will play Sanse Complutense from Spain (9.15 a.m.) in the third-place game.

Sara Strauss initially gave the Düsseldorf team the lead (25′), only three minutes later Frederique Matla equalized and finally scored the winning goal for the Dutch team in the 58th minute. On Friday, Düsseldorf made it through to the semi-finals after beating the English all-time champion Surbiton HC 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

Cologne can still move into the final

The German champions and last year’s finalist Rot-Weiss Köln also secured their ticket for the semi-finals in a shootout against league competitor Hamburger Polo Club (3-0). The team around world champion captain Mats Grambusch will play against Athletic Terassa (1.45 p.m.) at noon to qualify for the final.

