Home » Hockey in the NHL: Vegas Golden Knights one win away from NHL titles
Sports

Hockey in the NHL: Vegas Golden Knights one win away from NHL titles

by admin
Hockey in the NHL: Vegas Golden Knights one win away from NHL titles

Status: 06/11/2023 08:22 a.m

The Stanley Cup could soon be in Las Vegas. The ice hockey team from the gambling city is now ahead in the NHL final with 3-1 wins.

Die Vegas Golden Knights are about to win their first championship in the North American ice hockey league NHL.

The Las Vegas team won the fourth game of the final Stanley Cup both Florida Panthers on Saturday (06/10/2023/local time) with 3: 2 (1: 0, 2: 1, 0: 1). As a result, the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after wins and only need one success for the title. The fifth game will take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

In the final seconds, the Panthers had multiple chances to equalize the game and send it into overtime. Shortly after the final siren, a fight broke out, resulting in six penalties.

“Fight to the Last Second”

“It was obviously a fight to the last second,” said Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy. “They came back. We knew they were doing it because they’ve been doing it all show.” The Panthers won the third game after going behind in overtime.

The Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period. After two goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson raised for the visitors. A Brandon Montour goal late in the middle allowed Aleksander Barkov to give the Panthers a 2-3 lead early in the third – but the hosts couldn’t turn the game around.

See also  NHL | Forward O'Reilly will miss Toronto for possibly up to a month with a broken finger

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy