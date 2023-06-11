Hockey in the NHL: Vegas Golden Knights one win away from NHL titles

Status: 06/11/2023 08:22 a.m

The Stanley Cup could soon be in Las Vegas. The ice hockey team from the gambling city is now ahead in the NHL final with 3-1 wins.

The Las Vegas team won the fourth game of the final Stanley Cup both Florida Panthers on Saturday (06/10/2023/local time) with 3: 2 (1: 0, 2: 1, 0: 1). As a result, the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after wins and only need one success for the title. The fifth game will take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

In the final seconds, the Panthers had multiple chances to equalize the game and send it into overtime. Shortly after the final siren, a fight broke out, resulting in six penalties.

“Fight to the Last Second”

“It was obviously a fight to the last second,” said Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy. “They came back. We knew they were doing it because they’ve been doing it all show.” The Panthers won the third game after going behind in overtime.

The Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead midway through the second period. After two goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson raised for the visitors. A Brandon Montour goal late in the middle allowed Aleksander Barkov to give the Panthers a 2-3 lead early in the third – but the hosts couldn’t turn the game around.