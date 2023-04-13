Status: 04/13/2023 07:23 a.m

The playoffs in the NHL stand: The New York Islanders achieved with a home win against the Montreal Canadiens the last free seat.

The Islanders beat Montreal 4-2 (2-1, 1-1, 1-0) at home and thus secured one of the two spots in the playoffs of the Eastern Conference the North American Ice Hockey League. 16 teams are in the playoffs for the Stanley Cup.

16 teams are set, playoffs start on April 17th

In the east and west one participant each is selected for the Stanley Cup finals. All series in each round are played in best-of-seven mode, so four wins are required to progress. The first games are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.

Playoffs NHL 2023 east west Boston Bruins Colorado Avelanche Carolina Hurricanes Dallas Stars Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils Los Angeles Kings New York Islanders Minnesota Wild New York Rangers Seattle Kraken Tampa Bay Lightning Vegas Golden Knights Toronto Maple Leafs Winnipeg Jets

This is how the 16 teams were determined: The first three teams in each of the four Divisions (Central, Pacific, Atlantic, Metropolitan) reached the playoffs. In addition, there were the four teams with the best points, regardless of their placement in the division – two from the East, two from the West.

Brock Nelson scores again for Islanders

New York’s top scorer of the season, Brock Nelson, scored twice against Montreal, the attacker opening the scoring and scoring in the second period to make it 3-1. Last season, the Islanders missed the playoffs and parted ways with then-head coach Barry Defiant.

Stars still have a chance of taking first place in their division

Die Dallas Stars have after a 5: 2 (2: 2, 3: 0, 0: 0) away win at the St. Louis Blues still a chance to secure first place in the Central Division. The Stars drew with now 106 points at the Colorado Avalanche over, who have 105 points on their account, but still have one more game to play.

Nico Sturm cashed in with the San Jose Sharks a 1:3 (1:0, 0:1, 0:2) away defeat at the Calgary Flames. As in his previous eight games, Sturm remained without a goal, but with 14 goals and 12 assists the 27-year-old attacker will still have the best season of his five-year NHL career. At the end of the season, the Sharks will Edmonton Oilers compete for Leon Draisaitl.