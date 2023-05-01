Hockey, NHL: Leon Draisaitl survives first round of playoffs with Edmonton Oilers

Status: 04/30/2023 8:37 a.m

The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has in the NHL the first round of Playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers survived. The Tampa Bay Lightning however, were eliminated.

On Saturday (04/29/2023, local time) the Oilers won 5-4 in the North American professional ice hockey league against the Los Angeles Kings and the Best-of-sevenseries with it 4:2.

NHL Playoffs, 1st Round

Draisaitl scored to make it 3-1 in the meantime and has already scored seven goals in the playoffs this season. He was also involved in at least one goal as a scorer or assist in all six games. In the semifinals of Western Conference the Oilers now meet the Vegas Golden Knights.

“They have a lot of experience in the team and I’m glad we made it” , said Draisaitl. But the Oilers are also one “Very, very good team. We’re just as difficult to play, that’s why we won.”

defending champion threatens off

The Oilers beat the Kings in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 and then made it to the Western Conference Finals. But since Draisaitl’s team was clearly defeated by the eventual champion, the Colorado Avalanche.

The defending champion must in a game seven against the Seattle Kraken compete for the German national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and threatens to surprisingly miss the semi-finals in the Western Conference.

Out for the champion of 2020 and 2021

Die Toronto Maple Leafs meanwhile, made it through the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning through. A 2-1 win after overtime against Tampa, 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champions, sealed the Canadian team’s progress.