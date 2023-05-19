HOCKEY ONLINE: Germany won. Now he needs to dominate the derby

The German team around Detroit’s back Moritz Seider really troubled the favorites at the beginning of the championship, but in the end they didn’t get a single point from the three duels. The Germans successively lost to Sweden 0:1, to Finland 3:4 and finally to the USA 2:3.

Against Denmark, who had won all their matches up to that point, they absolutely had to take action. And in a wild shootout, they finally won 6:4.

Now the hockey players of Germany will want to defeat Austria in the derby and again move a little towards the quarter-finals. Austria is in last place in Group A, with one point on its account for an overtime defeat by France.