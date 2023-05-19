Home » HOCKEY ONLINE: Germany won. Now he needs to dominate the derby
Sports

HOCKEY ONLINE: Germany won. Now he needs to dominate the derby

by admin
HOCKEY ONLINE: Germany won. Now he needs to dominate the derby

The German team around Detroit’s back Moritz Seider really troubled the favorites at the beginning of the championship, but in the end they didn’t get a single point from the three duels. The Germans successively lost to Sweden 0:1, to Finland 3:4 and finally to the USA 2:3.

Against Denmark, who had won all their matches up to that point, they absolutely had to take action. And in a wild shootout, they finally won 6:4.

EXTRA HIT FOR THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP
The Sport.cz editorial team will offer fans regular coverage of the Czech team’s matches during the hockey world championship. In the studio, a selected expert from among hockey personalities and the editor of Sport.cz will discuss the given match with the moderator. Studio Příklep extra will always start fifty minutes before the initial throw-in.

Now the hockey players of Germany will want to defeat Austria in the derby and again move a little towards the quarter-finals. Austria is in last place in Group A, with one point on its account for an overtime defeat by France.

Editing of the World Cup match USA – AustriaVideo: Czech television

See also  Hitler, Stalin, soft toys and Le Carré: the Russian spy at the British embassy in Berlin

You may also like

From Parma Calcio 100 thousand euros to “Aid...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros for the first...

Simona Halep: Two-time Grand Slam champion charged with...

Another lawsuit is aimed at both Juventus and...

Advances and postponements of Serie A to the...

Real looks to the uncertain future

With Kyler Murray out with ACL injury, what’s...

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy