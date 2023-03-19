Home Sports HOCKEY ONLINE: Heavyweight battles. Sparta will challenge Třinec in the replay of the battle for the title
HOCKEY ONLINE: Heavyweight battles. Sparta will challenge Třinec in the replay of the battle for the title

by admin

In the hockey extra league, the remaining two series of the playoff quarterfinals will be played today. A replay of last year’s final battle will be offered by the match between Sparta and Třinec, and just like the people of Prague, the hockey players of Hradec Králové will participate in this year’s elimination battles for the first time. Their opponent will be Liberec, i.e. the team with which they have been fighting for fourth place for a long time and direct promotion to the top eight. You can watch the matches in online reports on the Sport.cz website.

