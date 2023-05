Latvian fans are on their feet! The representatives of the Baltic countries will enter the world championship in a duel with the giant from Canada in the early evening. Will the hockey fans of the host country experience a similar sensation as two years ago, when the Latvians managed to beat the overseas favorite 2-0 at the start of the championship in Riga under the baton of Bob Hartley? The match starts at 19:20 and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

