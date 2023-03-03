Home Sports HOCKEY ONLINE: Motor can send Kladno to the playoffs, Hradec and Liberec play for the quarterfinals
Sports

HOCKEY ONLINE: Motor can send Kladno to the playoffs, Hradec and Liberec play for the quarterfinals

by admin

In a direct fight between the worst teams of the hockey extra league, České Budějovice can condemn Kladno to participate in the play-off. The engine will avoid it for sure if it gets three points in the penultimate round of the regular season on Friday. Liberec and Hradec Králové are in a big fight for the last available place between the elite quartet, who will be able to look forward to the quarter-finals of the playoffs if they get one more point than the White Tigers today. They will start in Karlovy Vary, Mountfield in Hradec Králové and Sparta. You can watch all the matches of the 51st round from 6 p.m. in detailed online reports on Sport.cz.

