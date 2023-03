Only the third game awaits Karlovy Vary and Olomouc, whose series is a step behind the others after the unfinished opening duel due to an unsuitable playing surface. After two matches, the tie is 1:1.

The champion Třinec was the only one to advance to the quarterfinals in the fastest possible time. The Steelers won both home games against Litvínov in the preliminary round, and on Saturday they also won on the opponent’s ice.