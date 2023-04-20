HOCKEY ONLINE: Preparation before the WC. The Czechs will play against Slovakia

For the first time, the Czech hockey team will be playing at home in the final preparations for the World Championships in Riga and Tampere. In the duels of the Euro Hockey Challenge, he will face Slovakia today and on Friday. The national team is returning to Ostrava after a year, where they dominated the Czech Hockey Games last year in the general round for the championship in Finland. This time, however, it will not be played in the home hall of the extra-league Vítkovice Ostravar Arena, but at the stadium of the first league Poruba in the RT Torax Arena. The duel will start at 17:10 (broadcast by ČT sport) and you can follow it in Olnine’s detailed report on Sport.cz.

