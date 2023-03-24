Home Sports HOCKEY ONLINE: Sparta and Hradec Králové can get an advanced match point
Sports

HOCKEY ONLINE: Sparta and Hradec Králové can get an advanced match point

The hockey players of Sparta and Hradec Králové v Pázek can win a match point on the opponent’s ice in the fourth games of their quarter-final playoff series of the extra league. The people of Prague lead 2:1 in the matches over the champion Třinec, Mountfield has the upper hand in the fight with Liberec by the same ratio. In Liberec, the game starts at 5:00 p.m., in Třinec, the opening balls are dropped two hours later. You can watch both matches in detailed online reports on Sport.cz

