The hockey players of Sparta and Hradec Králové v Pázek can win a match point on the opponent’s ice in the fourth games of their quarter-final playoff series of the extra league. The people of Prague lead 2:1 in the matches over the champion Třinec, Mountfield has the upper hand in the fight with Liberec by the same ratio. In Liberec, the game starts at 5:00 p.m., in Třinec, the opening balls are dropped two hours later. You can watch both matches in detailed online reports on Sport.cz

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

