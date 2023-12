Today in Zurich, the home team will be the next opponent of the Czech hockey players at the Swiss Games. Coach Radim Rulík’s team continued their successful performances from November, when they won the Karjala tournament, with a win over the Finns on Thursday, and continue to maintain a 100% record this season. The match in the Swiss Life Arena, which was only opened last year, will start at 6 p.m. and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

Share this: Facebook

X