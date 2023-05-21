Home » HOCKEY ONLINE: The Czechs will play at the WC for first place in the group
HOCKEY ONLINE: The Czechs will play at the WC for first place in the group

The Czech hockey players will play the penultimate match in Group B at the World Championship in Riga on Sunday. Their opponent will be Switzerland, which has not lost a single point in five matches so far and leads the table by two points ahead of Kari Jalonen’s selection. The match will start at 19:20 and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz. At 6:30 p.m., the hockey program PRÍKLEP EXTRA starts on Sport.cz, where the duel will be analyzed by experts. They will discuss the events on the ice during breaks even after the game is over.

