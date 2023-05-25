HOCKEY ONLINE: The sovereign Swiss will face Germany in the quarterfinals

The Swiss went through the tournament without losing a point, until surprisingly they were not enough against the Latvians in the last group appearance (3:4 in overtime). But the loss didn’t have to make them sad, even so they enter the quarterfinals as big favorites from first place.

Germany did not start the championship well at all and lost its three opening duels against the favorites (0:1 against Sweden, 3:4 against Finland and 2:3 against the USA). But then Harold Kreis’ selection started to reach the final group finish and after four wins in a row (6:4 over Denmark, 4:2 over Austria, 7:2 over Hungary and 5:0 over France) made its way to the quarterfinals.

