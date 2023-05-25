Home » HOCKEY ONLINE: The sovereign Swiss will face Germany in the quarterfinals
Sports

HOCKEY ONLINE: The sovereign Swiss will face Germany in the quarterfinals

by admin
HOCKEY ONLINE: The sovereign Swiss will face Germany in the quarterfinals

The Swiss went through the tournament without losing a point, until surprisingly they were not enough against the Latvians in the last group appearance (3:4 in overtime). But the loss didn’t have to make them sad, even so they enter the quarterfinals as big favorites from first place.

Germany did not start the championship well at all and lost its three opening duels against the favorites (0:1 against Sweden, 3:4 against Finland and 2:3 against the USA). But then Harold Kreis’ selection started to reach the final group finish and after four wins in a row (6:4 over Denmark, 4:2 over Austria, 7:2 over Hungary and 5:0 over France) made its way to the quarterfinals.

HIT EXTRA TO THE HOCKEY WORLD CUP
The Sport.cz editorial team will offer fans regular coverage of the Czech team’s matches during the World Hockey Championship. In the studio, a selected expert from among hockey personalities and the editor of Sport.cz will discuss the given match with the moderator. Studio Příklep extra will always start fifty minutes before the initial throw-in.

The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, where they will be paired with the best-worst and the second-best and third-place finishers in the regular season.

See also  He didn't worry about the missed chance, he thought about Pastrňák. He would go on to score a goal in the next substitution, that's what I want to follow

You may also like

We had motivation, Horejš rejects speculation after the...

Famous records reveal that the Pistons offered a...

Alpine skiing: FIS Congress should set a new...

Garcia, Alcaraz, Djokovic: the challenges of drawing lots...

Andres Iniesta: Ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder to leave...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships: All ten Chinese...

Thursday’s gossip: Mount, Barnes, Kane, Osimhen, Harrison, Palhinha,...

Florida in NHL Finals for first time in...

Jaylen Brown: Proud of the group, so many...

Zhu Ting will actively recover and strive to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy