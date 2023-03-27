In the playoffs, including the preliminary round, Kometa won three out of four games at home, failing only in the first match against Vítkovice. However, Brno would need to improve their game in terms of numerical advantage in order to succeed. While they scored five goals in power play against Mladá Boleslav, they used only one advantage against Vítkovice.

Brno coach Patrik Martinec cannot count on the punished defender Rhett Holland and the injured forward Eduard Šalé. Vítkovice also have to deal with the forced absence, for which defender Lukáš Kovář cannot start due to the decision of the disciplinary committee. Even so, the Ostravas believe that they will end the quarter-final series and advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2011. Since then, they have failed in the quarter-finals six times.