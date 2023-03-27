Home Sports HOCKEY ONLINE: Vítkovice have the first chance to secure the semi-finals, Kometa wants the seventh game
Sports

HOCKEY ONLINE: Vítkovice have the first chance to secure the semi-finals, Kometa wants the seventh game

by admin
HOCKEY ONLINE: Vítkovice have the first chance to secure the semi-finals, Kometa wants the seventh game

In the playoffs, including the preliminary round, Kometa won three out of four games at home, failing only in the first match against Vítkovice. However, Brno would need to improve their game in terms of numerical advantage in order to succeed. While they scored five goals in power play against Mladá Boleslav, they used only one advantage against Vítkovice.

Brno coach Patrik Martinec cannot count on the punished defender Rhett Holland and the injured forward Eduard Šalé. Vítkovice also have to deal with the forced absence, for which defender Lukáš Kovář cannot start due to the decision of the disciplinary committee. Even so, the Ostravas believe that they will end the quarter-final series and advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2011. Since then, they have failed in the quarter-finals six times.

See also  Tennis, Naomi Osaka retires from Roland Garros

You may also like

Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and...

Barça will claim the 1937 League

EM qualification: Linz is recommended for more ÖFB...

U20 World Cup draw cancelled, Indonesia refuses Israel...

YOUȰ ΪȻ SMȫ89ҹĹͬϨ-ʱk-

Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland: Craig Cathcart ‘frustrated’ after...

World Match Play Championship: Sam Burns wins title...

Wulin No. 1 Business Community played the first...

Rowing: Cambridge cleans up at “Boat Race”.

Nikola Jokic dominant in the success of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy