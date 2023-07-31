Hockey players from Pardubice, who will be the main favorites for the title, also took to the ice

The players were looking forward to the ice. “It’s different again compared to training in the summer and the drill we experienced in June and July. We’re happy to finally be on the ice, to get the puck and we can do what we enjoy the most. You just have to to get used to that movement again. It’s something different compared to running or any activity in the summer,” said captain Patrik Poulíček in a recording for the media.

“It takes a while for the body to get used to it and for the person to coordinate the movement. We have to train our fitness on the ice and our game fitness, which will await us in the coming months,” added Poulíček.

The team, which ended the previous season in the semi-finals with a defeat in the decisive seventh game against the later champion Třinc, was strengthened after last season by striker Martin Kaut from San Jose. “I am very happy that I could return to Dynamo. I also know Mr. Varaďa from youth, so I know that he is a demanding and strict coach. I think this is exactly what I need in order to improve. It was also one of the reasons , why did I return to Pardubice,” said Kaut earlier.

Can you beep the answer? Jakub Klepiš responded to the question of what the first training session on the ice was like. When will Jágr join? Video: Sport.cz

The first match confrontation for Dynamo will be on Thursday, August 10 in Chrudim against the Pardubice B-team. Next, duels will follow exclusively against foreign opponents.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to the Champions League, which will add variety to our whole season, when we can compare ourselves to some European teams. It’s something else, it will have a different charge, so great. Overall, the season’s program is packed, We have the Dolomiten Cup in the summer and the Spengler Cup in December, which will be great. We’ve heard a lot about it and we’re full of expectations,” said Poulíček.

