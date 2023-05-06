Home » Hockey players from Switzerland won the match of the Czech Hockey Games over Finland
Sports

Hockey players from Switzerland won the match of the Czech Hockey Games over Finland

by admin

The Swiss hockey players defeated Finland 2:1 at the Czech Games in Brno and achieved success in the Euro Hockey Tour after seven defeats. At 24:49, Calvin Thürkauf decided the match in a power play. It was the third win for coach Patrick Fischer’s team in the eleventh game of the EHT season and the first with a full point gain. They scored their first points in the tournament after Thursday’s defeat in Gothenburg against Sweden 0:3. Coach Jukka Jalonen’s team did not follow up on the opening win over the Czech national team 3:2 in overtime.

