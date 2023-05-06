Hockey players from Switzerland won the match of the Czech Hockey Games over Finland

The Swiss hockey players defeated Finland 2:1 at the Czech Games in Brno and achieved success in the Euro Hockey Tour after seven defeats. At 24:49, Calvin Thürkauf decided the match in a power play. It was the third win for coach Patrick Fischer’s team in the eleventh game of the EHT season and the first with a full point gain. They scored their first points in the tournament after Thursday’s defeat in Gothenburg against Sweden 0:3. Coach Jukka Jalonen’s team did not follow up on the opening win over the Czech national team 3:2 in overtime.

