HOCKEY WC: Slovakia will go into battle against an outsider, the Czech team will face the leader of Group B

The hockey world championship is on the tenth day. And from 7:20 p.m., the Czech national team will play in the position of a certain quarter-finalist, which will compete against Switzerland in Riga. At the same time in Tampere, the USA will take on France. At the traditional afternoon time of 3:20 p.m., Slovakia and Slovenia will meet in the Czech group, and Germany and Hungary will play it out in Group A. You can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz. It offers the hockey program PRÍKLEP EXTRA, where the match of Czech hockey players will be evaluated in the studio fifty minutes before the opening throw-in, during the breaks and after the end.

