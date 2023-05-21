Home » HOCKEY WC: Slovakia will go into battle against an outsider, the Czech team will face the leader of Group B
Sports

HOCKEY WC: Slovakia will go into battle against an outsider, the Czech team will face the leader of Group B

by admin

The hockey world championship is on the tenth day. And from 7:20 p.m., the Czech national team will play in the position of a certain quarter-finalist, which will compete against Switzerland in Riga. At the same time in Tampere, the USA will take on France. At the traditional afternoon time of 3:20 p.m., Slovakia and Slovenia will meet in the Czech group, and Germany and Hungary will play it out in Group A. You can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz. It offers the hockey program PRÍKLEP EXTRA, where the match of Czech hockey players will be evaluated in the studio fifty minutes before the opening throw-in, during the breaks and after the end.

See also  Juve, Iling renews until 2025: the announcement and details of the signing

You may also like

Results of the European Championships in Modern Gymnastics

‘It’s not over’: Lakers hoping to defy odds,...

Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Habesohn succeeds in opening victory at World Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy