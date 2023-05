The wait is over, the hockey championship has started! Czech hockey players entered the tournament in Riga with a 3:2 win over Slovakia. In Tampere, on the other hand, the home defending champions, the Finns, did not do well, losing to the USA 1:4. The Swedes also struggled, but in the end they defeated the Germans 1:0. The most sovereign entry into the tournament was recorded by Canada, which beat home Latvians 6:0 in Riga.

