Hofer missed the championship title in Switzerland with Biel

16
Fabio Hofer from Vorarlberg just missed out on winning the championship title in the Swiss ice hockey league with EHC Biel. Biel was beaten 4-1 in the decisive seventh game of the final series at Geneva-Servette on Thursday, which made the Geneva team crowned champions for the first time in their club’s history.
Hofer impressed with 21 goals and 26 assists in a total of 65 games for Biel last season.
See also Tennis, Moutet-Andreev, what a fight! "He asked Me to wait for him outside, I look forward to"