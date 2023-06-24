Home » Hofmann retires from the Rapid presidency
Steffen Hofmann announced on Saturday at the Rapid members’ meeting that he would be retiring from the Hütteldorfer presidency, as he had announced several times in the past.

The German acting as managing director justified this by saying that the management was now fully staffed. Hofmann’s compatriot Marcus Knipping has been the business manager since June 1st, and Markuskatzer is also the sports manager.

Rapid also announced on Saturday that the contract with goalkeeper coach Jürgen Macho had been extended by two years. Martin Mayer, who previously worked for Spezia Calcio, Dinamo Zagreb, NK Osijek and Lech Poznan, will take over the job of athletics trainer for the pros from July 1st.

