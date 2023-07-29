Home » Hojlund from Atalanta to Manchester United for 72 million – Football
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Danish international striker Rasmus Hojlund on the basis of 72 million pounds (almost 84 million euros), reports the BBC. The 20-year-old player will move to Old Trafford for a fee of 64 million pounds, plus 8 million in bonuses. Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.


His contract with United will be for five years, with the option of a further season.

