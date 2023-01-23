Jewels shine brightest when they are exclusively discovered. Or when they have been re-evaluated with respect to hasty sentences. Atalanta is in the front row, they should win the Oscar, they have just welcomed a sports director like D’Amico who has always worked on these tracks. We should talk about Lookman and Hojlund to already have extraordinary results: paid a total of 32 million (15, including bonuses, for the Nigerian naturalized English; 17 for the Danish golden boy), one can already indulge oneself to understand what the new evaluation would be now.