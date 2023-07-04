HOKA Mach X is a revolutionary new addition to the award-winning Mach line. The Mach X model is a high performance road running shoeequipped with a plate that allows you to overcome the limits and achieve exceptional performance in terms of speed.

HOKA Mach X: from training to competition

This versatile model equipped with plate is particularly suitable for those looking for a daily training shoe that is also fast enough for those looking for racing standards.

A plate solution requested by athletes

Responding to requests from HOKA athletes, who were looking for a plate solution that could improve midweek workouts and more intense sessionsthe Mach X shoe combines the comfort and support characteristics typical of the Mach line with the propulsion of the Pebax® plate.

The result is one snappy shoe, which offers extremely elastic cushioningexceptional responsiveness and the durability necessary to cover long distances without negative consequences.

A high performance training shoe

“The Mach X distinguishes itself as a high-performance training shoe with exceptional rebound for runners who aim to match the speed of our top athletes,” said Colin Ingram, HOKA vice president of product. “We are proud to be able to present a soft and responsive daily training shoe. Mach X is perfect for those who want to hit the ground running, literally.”

Run all day like it’s race day

Proven by a series of meticulous tests, the Mach X model is capable of offering a more precise and faster feel than HOKA models without a plate. The Pebax® propulsion plate in the midsole, combined with advanced foam compounds, provides the right balance of push and stability even for everyday use.

The key component of the midsole, PEBA foam offers greater elasticitywhile the lower midsole, slightly stiffer than that of a racing shoe, ensures greater predictability.

Durability and traction

To ensure durability and traction, the Mach X is equipped with an extended outsole cover for maximum midsole support. The shoe features a gusseted tongue while the creel jacquard upper ensures a snug fit. The lightness, breathability and details make Mach X optimal even for prolonged efforts.

Price and availability

Available at recommended price of €180The Mach X weighs 266 grams in men’s number 10 and 227 grams in women’s number 8, with a stack heigh of 37 mm heel 32 mm forefoot for women and 42 mm heel 37 mm forefoot for men.

Mach X is available on HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

