Hoka presents the new TC – Sport Marketing News

HOKA, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), presents the latest addition to its Road Running Collection: the new TC 1.0 running shoes. This latest model stands out for its simplicity, as it is made with particular care aimed at maximizing movement without renouncing a sustainable design.

Confirming HOKA’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact, this new shoe features fewer extra materials than other running models, promoting the innovative and sustainable HOKA “Less is More” style.

The new TC 1.0 has been designed to offer HOKA customers a simple and captivating running sneaker which, taking advantage of the brand’s modern and unique design strategies, wants to represent Hoka’s continuous tendency to create collections that are particularly attentive to sustainability.

In fact, for the construction of the TC 1.0 the use of extra material has been significantly reduced and the materials used have been perfected in order to be able to offer maximum performance and cause the least possible environmental impact, as stated by the company.

When designing the new TC 1.0, HOKA’s goal was to create a sneaker with a captivating style for unparalleled performance.

The TC 1.0 has been produced with high-end materials that promote efficiency and maximize sustainability: from its 100% recycled polyester upper fabric, to the EVAinsol sockliner made with 30% recycled materials obtained from sugar cane up to to the outsole made from 90% recycled materials.

