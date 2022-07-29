New York, July 29, 2022 – Mysterious holes on the bottom of the Atlantic north of the Azores, near Portugal. An expedition of the Noaa – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, US federal agency interested in oceanography, meteorology and climatology – on July 23 he made a amazing find and still to be clarified: a series of holes on the bottom of the ocean, detected by Rov, the robot used in diving by the US body since May on a study expedition on the seabed.

What are the holes on the bottom of the Atlantic?

But what do these holes in the sand mean? Scientists are trying to solve the puzzle and are looking for an answer. Many hypotheses are left open in the Noaa Ocean Exploration report. The holes on the bottom of the Atlantic are one depth of about 2,540 meters. “Although they may appear to be man-made, the small piles of sediment around them suggest that they have been excavated,” is the observation of the scientists. It is unclear whether the holes are connected below the sediment surface.

The social appeal

Scientists are not sure of the origin of these holes, so they have published photos and news on social media to collect the hypotheses of those who read. The answers were very diverse, from aliens to an unknown species of crab. The mystery remains.

The previous

If the questions remain open, however a precedent. It dates back to 18 years ago, when these holes were first discovered along the mid-Atlantic ridge. The New York Times in an article he reveals that the discovery of the time took place a short distance from the sighting site of recent days.

Among the hypotheses that the holes were caused by organisms living on the bottom of the Atlantic. Michael Vecchione of Noaa told the New York Times: “There is something important but we still don’t know what it is. “