Holger Rune avoids the nightmare against Francisco Cerundolo

When he’s not playing tennis, Holger Rune is in his bed. And according to him, this is the secret of his success. After his third round of Roland-Garros, Saturday June 3, the young Dane, who has just celebrated his 20th birthday, confessed a passion for naps. “I sleep a lot, I love to sleep. I sleep about… I don’t know nine to thirteen hours if I can, that’s a lot yes! I believe this is the best way to recover. I think it’s good for the muscles, which relax during sleep. Whenever I can sleep, I take the opportunity. When I am awake, I am fully. »

Monday June 5, when he entered the Suzanne-Lenglen court at a time when young children are sent to siesta, on June 6e world must still have sleepy eyes, not very lucid in his choices and numb in his movements. But in the round of 16, he avoided the ugly nightmare, coming out on the wire of a trap match set in five sets by Francisco Cerundolo (7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7- 6).

Unhappy finalist against Frenchman Arthur Fils (3-6, 5-7) in Lyon, on May 27, on the eve of the launch of the French Open, the 24-year-old Argentinian had already made a strong impression the week before at the Masters 1000 in Rome, quarter-finalist (defeat against Casper Ruud), after having offered the scalp of the Italian Jannik Sinner (8e world) in the previous round. With victories over three members of the Top 10 in recent weeks, the South American bogeyman is now at 23e rank, his best career ranking.

Thighs to make a baobab green

Discovering this pure earthling who, unlike many of his compatriots, is more focused on the front than camped behind his baseline, the turbulent student of Patrick Mouratoglou is seriously shaken up. After a painfully won first set in the decisive game, the Dane got frustrated, falling short, and left the second act to his opponent, who had beaten the American Taylor Fritz in the previous round.

The third act brings the 10,000 spectators out of summer torpor, thanks to a controversy aimed at both the chair umpire and Rune, whose fair play is not the first quality in the locker room. At 2-1 in favor of the Dane, tied on Cerundolo’s serve, the Argentinian hits a long line forehand. The ball seems to double, but Rune puts it back into play while the Argentinian celebrates the point, which he thinks acquired before the throw-in. The chair umpire, Kader Nouni, finally awards the point to Rune.

