Holger Rune beats Nole Djokovic in three sets and flies to the semifinals at the Rome Internationals

Holger Rune hits the International From Rome. The Danish passed Novak Djokovic and, accomplices the defeats of alcaraz e Sinner, thus becomes one of the favorites to win on the red clay of the Foro Italico. The 20-year-old beat the Serbian by 6-2 4-6 6-2 at the end of a match interrupted by force rain in the second set. For Rune it is the second consecutive victory over Djokovic, already defeated in Paris Masters last November.

The number 7 of the ATP rankings will face the winner between Casper Ruud e Francisco Cerundolo, who beat Sinner in the previous round. Now, among the possible winners of the Tennis Internationals there is therefore precisely the class of 2003, who is continuing to surprise all insiders.

Rune is coming off a victory at theOpen in Monaco and from the final of the Masters 1000 of Montecarlolost against Andrei Rublev. The Dane is in the best form of his career and wants to prove he’s a match for other top 5 players, such as Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Ruud, all three of whom are possible opponents in the final stages of the tournament Roma.