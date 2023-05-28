Holidays in Albania with children: what to do between the sea and the inland

The holidays in Albania Also with the children they are increasingly sought after: to entertain and enchant them with this land, it is important to read up first and understand what to do in an itinerary that touches the sea and the interior. L’Albania is a goal of trips of great charm in recent times. In fact, from year to year, the prejudices concerning the Albanian territory decrease and many choose to visit Albania even with their children for family summer holidays. Between mare and enchanting landscapes, Albania remains a country where tourism is not yet fully developed: for this reason i costs are low, despite a country full of suggestions. Let’s find out why and which places to visit on a trip with children to Albania.

Why go on holiday in Albania with children

Let’s face it: until a few years ago choose Albania as a holiday destination, even more so with children, it seemed like a slightly bizarre decision. It was more of an adventure to be done alone, perhaps on a journey that also included other Balkan countries, like the one we have described here.But today the country is evolving rapidly and so is the tourist offer. Not only that, there are several reasons why going to Albania with children can prove to be the right choice. The main? The beauty of the sea and gods Natural parksthe kindness of people (especially with Italians), the ease of finding accommodation and the budget to commit to the holiday, which will certainly be lower than what you should have dedicated to more popular destinations.

How is the reception in Albania?

The welcome in Albania is nothing short of warm. How many times has it happened to parents to feel out of place

go to some destinations because of their children? Albania, on the other hand, is a very suitable destination for them, not so much for the structures, which are certainly not comparable to those kids friendly from northern Europe – don’t expect to find changing tables or high chairs dedicated to the little ones in clubs, for example – as for the openness and kindness of the Albanians. Children are always greeted with a smile by the locals and are welcome in any restaurant without their parents feeling bad about their behaviour.

Very convenient for those traveling with children, especially with the little ones, it is also the possibility of easily rent a house, a bit like in Greece. In fact, the signs offering apartments for rent can be found almost everywhere and even stopping in seaside resorts you will be approached by locals who will offer theirs “Room”.

What to see in Albania with children

Il mare it is the first reason why a family should choose to go on holiday to Albania. There costa in fact it is varied and long, alternating beaches fine white sand a isolated coves with pebble bottom. There are equipped bays and others free, the sea is clean and crystalline everywhere. But Albania also offers much more, we have selected 5 places that are worth a visit to show you how interesting the country can be for families.

Albania with children: The Karaburun peninsula

In southern Albania, the Karaburun peninsula is located, with its marine park, the only one in the country. In the Orikum area, 20 kilometers from Vlora, one can enjoy the views and the most beautiful beaches of Albania. The contrast between the mountain peaks and the sheer cliffs above the sea is breathtaking. Here there are untouched and untouched bays and between one dive and another you can even take one boat trip to discover with children the caretta caretta turtle and the Mediterranean seal.

The little ones will then be fascinated by the the story of the pirate Haxhi Aliu, from which the splendid Haxhi Aliu Cave takes its name, which was used as a refuge by him and his men.

Albania with children: Ksamil and its sandy beaches

Ksamil beach is located in the south and is one of the most loved places in Albania. In high season it is quite crowded, but still worth a visit perhaps in the early hours of the morning. The sand is golden, the sea is shallow and of a intense turquoise. The perfect destination for a dip with the kids. They are found here too bars and restaurants for a lunch by the sea.

Albania with children: the Valbona Valley National Park

If you fancy ahike in the Prokletije mountains, and maybe a trek or a kayak trip, Albania can offer you this option as well. The road to reach the Valbona Valley National Park is a bit long, as it takes more than two hours ferry on Koman reservoir, but it’s just as enchanting. In fact, the lake is a fjord and in navigation it zigzags between steep slopes of the mountains and natural sceneries that open up to the view.

It will be right how to stay in the high mountains, among pine, beech and chestnut woods and the possibility of spotting roe deer, wild boar, gray wolves. For thrill seekers there is the excursion in the canyon di Osumi (Osumi), further south, with associated rafting:

Albania with children: Lake Ohrid

Almost as big as our Lake Garda, Lake Ohrid (or Ohrida, or Ohrid) is one of the largest and oldest on the Balkan peninsula and covers an area that goes from the Republic of Macedonia to Albania. AND Unesco World Heritage. We can swimenjoy boat trips, but also fish. There are many in the area hotels characteristic by the lake.

Albania with children: The Archaeological Park of Apollonia

For a dive into history, you cannot miss a visit to the Archaeological Park of Apollonia, one of the best preserved in Europe. It can be reached from Durres or Berat in about two hours and is located between the mouth of the river Seman and that of the Vjosa. There are many civilizations that have passed through here and left traces, from the Greek Romans to the Byzantines. Among olive trees and oaks you discover marble colonnades, mosaics and ancient structures. The ideal destination for children aged 8 and over, who will become passionate about the history of the place. You can find more information about official site of Albanian tourism.

