From sport to music, from culture to food and wine, during your holidays in Innsbruck there are endless summer proposals for choosing how to organize your holidays in the “alpine-urban” environment of North Tyrol. In the Innsbruck region, pleasure, relaxation and adventure welcome couples of tourists with children (and grandparents) of all ages, both in the city and at high altitudes. Taking advantage of a convenient family package or designing your own holiday day by day has never been so simple, always experimenting with something new while staying in the same place.

Holidays in Innsbruck, in the “alpine-urban” environment of North Tyrol

Organizing a trip, even for a few days, with the family in tow can be very stressful. Not if, this summer, you decide to spend your holidays in Innsbruck and its 40 municipalities: a surprising region, where nature and culture blend perfectly, which has always had the priority vocation of “extended” hospitality. From sporty youngsters to adventurous couples, from larger families to grandparents with tireless grandchildren: every tourist is welcome in North Tyrol and for everyone there is some unmissable and tailor-made offer.

The paradise of two-wheelers

Alongside the famous itineraries for mountain bikes and racing bikes, the Capital of the Alps also offers the little ones (and the laziest) ideal routes for easy and pleasant bike excursions with climbs suitable for all levels of physical fitness. Sport doesn’t necessarily require a compromise in terms of safety: just think that there are even 125 kilometers of well-maintained cycle paths that are waiting for nothing but to be discovered.

A tour on the rolling hills allows you to cross idyllic pastures inserted in the spectacular panorama of the surrounding peaks. It is possible to combine the pleasure for the eyes with that of the palate by stopping at the various inns along the way or by choosing the 35 kilometers of the Ciclopista del Gusto on the Mieming plateau, where ad hoc signage leads to small gourmet paradises… which can also be reached on foot or by car.

Quality music in the open air

Every summer the unmissable musical events return. For more than 28 years, for the entire month of July, the Promenade Concerts have filled the enchanting setting of the Imperial Palace of Innsbruck with notes that retrace centuries of music history with internationally renowned protagonists. A review that hosts civil and military orchestras, police bands, brass ensembles, brass bands and a big band capable of offering a unique, festive and regal show, which enlivens the warm summer nights with delicate sounds. If you prefer lively jazz notes to refined concerts, bet on the legendary New Orleans Festival which has been held on the Landhausplatz since 20 July and this year celebrates its 25th anniversary.

A cult music event that brings world-class soul and blues artists to Innsbruck, from Kevin Gullage to Gary Brown, while “The Hausberg has the blues” returns on July 16, accompanied by hikes on Patscherkofel, Innsbruck’s local mountain , while huts and restaurants invite you to a convivial meeting with the best sound of New Orleans. From mid-July to the end of August, for lovers of Baroque music and Renaissance works, the “Early Music Weeks” of Innsbruck are held, dedicated to the masterpieces of the 16th and 17th centuries in prestigious locations.

Krapoldi im Park

At the turn of August and September, the Rapoldipark transforms once again, to the delight of children of all generations, into a merry festival permeated with laughter, amazement, good company and well-being. The sense of belonging to the splendid city of Innsbruck is animated by the art and entertainment programs organized in the public spaces involving residents and tourists. The aim is to create an international network of artists to offer the inhabitants and guests of Innsbruck unforgettable days in the heart of the city.

Curious events not to be missed

From mid-July to the end of August, numerous squares in Innsbruck are transformed, in rotation, into an immense maxi-screen for “Silent cinema”, the open-air film festival that entertains spectators… in silence. Guests, equipped with headphones, will be able to experience the experience under the starry sky. The “Nordkette Wetterleuchten Festival” is held on 15 and 16 July on the Nordkette in Innsbruck, the highest festival in Europe at an altitude of 2,000 meters in the chill out area of ​​Innsbruck. A mix of music, nature and romance to be experienced in tents and, for the occasion, the cable car runs until dawn.

On August 15, the Ambras Castle hosts a fun party for the whole family with ancient music, historical games and gastronomic delicacies that will surround jugglers, jesters, dancers, puppet theatre, concerts and guided tours of the castle. From 18 to 20 August the Enduro Race is scheduled in the Bikepark Innsbruck, an ambitious all-mountain experience for all bikers who love challenges on two wheels. A show on the sand is the promise of the Mevza Innsbruck BeachEvent, the beach volleyball tournament which, from 21 to 24 September, will convert the market square of Innsbruck into a sand field for international challenges.

And for those with a sweet tooth?

In the most unusual places you will find proposals to taste the local delicacies. Like the Patscherkofel “gondola lift”: in Innsbruck the panoramic cable car allows you to enjoy a delicious breakfast or a real 5-course dinner along the way. The more adventurous can collect the picnic backpack from the Nordkettenbahnen lifts, already ready and equipped with all the accessories, to sit down in a corner surrounded by greenery and enjoy a rich snack based on mountain cheese, speck and many other delicacies. Those who love walking sign up for one of the extraordinary food tours of Innsbruck, which combine gastronomy with a guided tour to discover the city and the Tyrolean culinary art.

Two “jokers” in case of bad weather

A “plan b” is always a good idea, given the increasingly unpredictable weather conditions. Innsbruck offers several, but two almost invite you to do the rain dance. The Audioversum Science Center presents an amazing interactive trail dedicated to hearing that will amaze the whole family with a mix of entertainment and science to live the hearing experience in a tangible way. Equally unmissable is a trip to Wattens among the sparkling Swarovski Crystal Worlds, with sparkling sculptures, 17 chambers of wonders, installations that interpret crystal in unexpected ways and the Crystal Dome with its dome made up of 595 mirrors.

Everything… in one package!

To make sure you don’t miss out on anything, from the guided mountain hiking program to the extraordinary e-bike tours, rely on the invaluable Welcome Card, the guest card offered free of charge by the Innsbruck region for stays of two nights or more, which includes a vast offer of freely accessible services. With the same card, you can take advantage of special discounts for the rental of e-bikes complete with all accessories at selected rental centres. For a stay in the alpine-urban environment, on the other hand, starting from a single overnight stay, the guest card Innsbruck Card light can be requested: it is valid for 24 hours, is included in the price and allows access to 21 extraordinary tourist offers and unlimited transport on public transport city ​​public.

