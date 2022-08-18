QUINCINETTO

Holidays officially over at the Quincitava home. The nerostellata team, in the tenth consecutive year of Promotion, met up yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 16 August, at 6.45 pm at the Verney in Tavagnasco and began preparing for the orders of Mr. Marco Vernetti.

Polished and already with very clear ideas about the season that will await his boys, the coach explained the program of this first phase of the season: Quincitava will continue to train today, Wednesday 17 and will do it again tomorrow and Friday with a afternoon session at 7 pm, while on Saturday 20th the training will be double: morning and afternoon, again in Tavagnasco. The first team’s training sessions will always be at Verney and no longer at Quincinetto, where only home games will be played. On Sunday 21st August the first friendly match against Strambinese 1924 in Samone at 4 pm, then on Monday 22nd Vernetti will grant the team a day off. In the following week evening training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, while on Thursday 25th second friendly test, this time against Banchette Ivrea in Tavagnasco at 8 pm. .

In the week leading up to the first official match, Sunday 4 September in the Coppa Italia against the Valle d’Aosta Charvensod, there will be three training sessions, Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 August and Friday 2 September, sessions interspersed with the friendly match on Thursday 2 September at 20 with the Aosta Valley of Aygreville this time, however, at Giovanni Cipriano in Quincinetto. In addition to announcing the pre-season preparation program, Vernetti then spoke to the team about the objectives: “Last year we saved ourselves with a good margin in advance, but now we have to continue on the path taken last season while maintaining humility, determination and always high concentration, knowing full well that we will have to fight every Sunday, because the championship will be much more difficult. It is never easy to repeat a good season, but I strongly believe in every element of the group, renewed this summer by the club that brought motivated and talented players to Cipriano – says Vernetti. In this period of preparation we will only have to think about training in the best possible way to be able to make a good start in the championship on Sunday 11 September ». There is enthusiasm around the team, with the management and the president Luca Serra who says: «We are once again ready to face another promotion championship, which we sincerely hope can be normalized, as in the pre-Covid days – explains Serra. We tried to strengthen the team and we are very happy to have brought home players who already know the environment here, such as Capussella and Zenerino. More generally – continues Serra – we want to welcome all new arrivals into our family, while those who were already there last year will have the task of getting them to settle in as quickly as possible. A demanding season awaits us, in which we must first of all think about the goal: a peaceful salvation ». –