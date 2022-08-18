IVREA

Holidays ended with the consequent sand removed from the shoes for eight Canavese teams between the Promotion, First category and women’s Serie C that will resume pre-season preparation this week.

The first to return to work will be Quincitava and Banchette, tomorrow, Saturday 16 August: the nerostellati of confirmed coach Marco Vernetti will meet at 18.45 at Verney in Tavagnasco, while Banchette Ivrea, under the orders of the new coach Marco Girelli, will begin training at 19.30 on the field of Parella. The next day it will then be the turn of the Rivarolese in Promotion, with the new coach Manuel Lami who will begin to explain his technical / tactical dictates starting from 19 directly on the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo Canavese. On Thursday 18, however, three teams will officially put up the end-of-holiday sign: the Ivrea season will start at 6pm in the Promotion, with the new coach Giampaolo Tosoni who will carry out the first training session at Gino Pistoni in Ivrea. In the first category, on the other hand, sweat is back at both Montanaro and Strambinese 1924: the low Canavese gialloblù will meet at Italo Giavarini at 19.30, with coach Giammarco Morisi who will direct the first training of the season. Same time also for the Strambinese 1924, with mister Mario Pesce who on the Samone field will begin to introduce the new arrivals to the Strambinese blue world. On Friday 19th, it will be the turn of the Independiente Ivrea series C to resume work. The orange club of president Roberto Tridello will go up to retreat in Pont Canavese, where the first training of the season will take place at 3 pm under the orders of the new coach Alessandro Di Bartolo (he was Pairotto’s second in the past two seasons) and on Saturday evening, at 9.30 pm, Mussano and his companions will be on stage in the square in Frassinetto for the official presentation to the press and fans.

Vallorco closes the week dedicated to retreats: the cuorgnatese club of confirmed coach Luca Bruno Mattiet will be on stage on Saturday 20 at 10 am on the Salassa field. The Canavese teams will therefore begin to put gas in the engine, waiting for the following week also Colleretto and Vischese on Monday 22nd, Bosconerese the following day and the pairing Agliè Valle Sacra and Mappanese on Wednesday 24th start working on the field to better prepare for the season. . –

L. P.