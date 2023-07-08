Holidays over: Serie A restarts with training camps

We start again, the holidays are over. Frosinone, newly promoted to Serie A, will kick off the sequence of rallies and retreats of the twenty teams of the new championship. The team of new coach Eusebio Di Francesco it will carry out two days of tests and various visits, then from Sunday it will be in Fiuggi to start sweating under the sun of the spa town and which, in a subsequent phase, will also host a part of the pre-season preparation of Salernitana. On Sunday 9 it will then be the turn of Andrea Sottil’s Udineseteams like the others ‘in progress’ because even if every coach dreams of already having the players at his disposal with whom he will then work during the season it is clear that the market will change many things and will determine a certain coming and going.

On July 10, 11 teams meet

Monday July 10th will be the day when eleven teams will gather. Among them are greats of the caliber of Inter, Juventus, Milan and Roma by Jose Mourinho. And then the Cagliari, the team that ever had the least holidayshaving played in the second leg of the play off against Bari on Sunday 11 June, therefore less than a month ago, and one day after the Champions League final in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter. But on Monday the 10th, another newly promoted will also get back to work, Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa, and then Empoli, Monza, Salernitana, Sassuolo and Turin. In short, a very rich cast for a tournament that promises to be fought like never before and that will have no breaks, given that it will also be played during the Christmas and end-of-year holidays.

Verona, Frosinone and Udinese have no friendlies scheduled

On Tuesday 11 it will be Atalanta’s turn by Gian Piero Gasperini, with the Zingonia rally which will precede the first field test by just five days, in Clusone against a local team. Auronzo di Cadore, again next Tuesday, will welcome instead Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, technician who, once again, will not fail in his convictions. Thus he will avoid all kinds of friendlies at the beginning, favoring the actual preparation, and therefore the athletic and tactical part, to make his schemes assimilate to the newcomers (who are not there for now). So to see the biancocelesti on the field, we will have to wait until 4 August, date of the test in England against Aston Villa of the new director Monchi. Then on the 8th Lazio will have the honor of playing for the Gamper Trophy against Barcelona. The last club to gather on 11 July is Verona which, how Frosinone and Udinese, has not yet drawn up a program of friendlies pre-season.

Napoli at work from 14 July

The the last to resume work will be Bologna and Fiorentina (both Wednesday 12 and respectively in Rio Pusteria and Viola Park), the Italian champions of Napoli who will begin working with the new coach Rudi Garcia from Friday 14th in Dimaro and then moving from 28th to Abruzzo in Castel di Sangro (and there will be an invasion of fans of Osimhen and associates) and finally the Lecce of the new coach D’Aversa who will begin to familiarize himself with his family from Sunday the 16th.

The tours abroad for Inter, Juve and Milan. Rome gives up

In about ten days the picture will therefore be complete and off to the whirlwind of exercises, races and matches. For someone like Inter in Japan, Juve and Milan in the USA there will also be a way to make the tour but this also serves to increase corporate revenues. Roma will be on stage in France on 6 August for a friendly match at Toulouse’s home. As for the summer tour, however, the part in South Korea was skipped and the trip to Singapore where he should have faced Tottenham on 26 July could also be cancelled.

